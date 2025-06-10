I’ll be wearing this M&S dress to keep cool all summer long - here are my 3 different ways to style it | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This M&S Chiffon Printed Dress is the must-have item for staying cool this summer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Say hello to summer in this stunning dress from M&S. The Chiffon Printed Scoop Neck Maxi Waisted Dress £99 is the only dress you will see me wearing all summer long. It's the perfect easy-breezy throw on dress that will keep you cool and make you look stylish.

Chiffon Printed Scoop Neck Maxi Waisted Dress £99 | M&S

This spot print, pleated maxi waisted dress from M&S offers versatile styling options for summer. Cut in a comfortable regular fit, the chiffon design features a scoop neck and a flattering drop waist. An elegant effect is created by the pleated maxi skirt and spot print. The dress is finished with a concealed side zip.

How I’m styling the M&S dress

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill. To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now