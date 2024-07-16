Showkoo suitcase set that’s among Amazon Prime Day deals | Amazon

Suitcase deals for holidaymakers on Amazon come just in time for Summer getaways as part of Prime Day, here’s some of the biggest savings on Antler, Showkoo, Samsonite, American Tourister, Ryanair baggage and how to find them

Top-rated suitcases from Samsonite to Antler can cost more than a cheap holiday but Amazon Prime Day’s discounts has many at half price and more. Deals come at an ideal time ahead of Summer vacations and many holiday-makers will give a sigh of relief at these huge discounts.

Upgrading to a four-wheel suitcase to make checking in at the airport even easier has never been more tempting. We highlight some of the top luggage deals and how to find them below that includes American Tourister, Showkoo and baggage for Ryanair flights.

The special deals are open to those with Prime membership until 11.59pm tomorrow, Wednesday July 17 - but to get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime, click here.

Samsonite suitcase deals

Shoppers can pick from a wide range of cut-price Samsonite suitcases for Amazon Prime Day. The Samsonite S'Cure Spinner with four wheels in small, suitable as carry on luggage at 55cm in Icy Blue is a bargain with 48% off. Down from £225 to £118.10 here.

There’s 40% off the four-wheel Samsonite Lite-Shock Spinner small, hand luggage suitcase at 55cm by 40cms by 20cms. It has a vibrant shade of petrol blue and instead of £369, it is £221 for Amazon Prime Day here.

Stand out from the crowd with the bright tangerine orange Samsonite Litebeam Spinner large expandable suitcase. This luggage is easy to spot on the airport carousel and is reduced by 25% from £195 to £146.20 here.

Eastpak baggage deals

Get up to 37% off Eastpak high-rated travel bags at Amazon. The Prime Day offers includes 25% off the Eastpak Tranverz M Suitcase that has a customer rating of 4.8 out of 5. The price has been slashed from £113.59 to £84.97 here.

The Eastpak Station Travel Duffle large bag with similar satisfaction levels has 37% off, down from £60 to £38.04 here.

American Tourister suitcase savings

The American Tourister Sunside Spinner large expandable case in black has a huge 56% off, taking the price down from £209 to £91.20 here. It comes in other colours, but to take advantage of the deal, the biggest saving is on black.

There’s also 15% off the bright Magma Red American Tourister Bon Air Spinner 66 cm suitcase, reduced from £79.95 to £67.90.

Hauptstadtkoffer suitcase deals

Amazon Prime members can get 40% off Hauptstadtkoffer large hard shell suitcases with four wheels in a variety of attractive bright colours. This one in Cyan Blue is down from £167.90 to £100.99 until 11.59pm on Wednesday July 17.

Antler savings on suitcases

Renowned for being super lightweight and having anti-theft locks, other deals include the Antler Clifton Luggage Cabin Suitcase in black, suitable to carry on an airplane that comes with locks. It has 30% off, down from £170 to £119 here.

Ryanair and Easyjet cabin bag deals

Want to make sure you fit within Ryanair and Easyjet cabin bag restrictions and don’t incur extra charges then this travel backpack is ideal and has 15% off. The Lossga brand bag is described as having an “airline approved size” of 40cm by 20cm by 25cm. It also applies to Wizz Air, TUI Airlines and Vueling.

The Amazon Prime Day offer has reduced it from the usual price of £19.98 to £16.89 here.

Showkoo suitcase savings

Showkoo is a popular suitcase brand with sets of hard shell cases. During Amazon Prime Day, bag a 20% to 22% saving that takes three piece luggage sets down from 169.99 to £135.99 here.

Practical for families, the nestable luggage set three piece is lightweight and includes three different sizes. There is the small 20 inch cabin case, measuring 38cm by 21cm by 55cm, a larger 24 inch suitcase of 44cm by 27cm by 64cm and the large 28 inch suitcase of 51cm by 32cm by 74cm. They come in an array of attractive colours from pretty pink three piece set to the bright orange family set that is an Amazon bestseller.