With kids returning to school, now’s the time to strengthen their immune systems to prevent sick days.

As children return to classrooms this September, new research from Holland & Barrett reveals that the first term of school is not only about lessons and routines, it's also the peak season for family sickness. According to reports two thirds of parents were forced to miss work as back-to-school bugs hit hard.

These findings show more than half of children contract a cold or bug within the first three weeks of term, and the average child misses at least two days of school due to illness. For parents, the impact is just as disruptive: almost two thirds (65%) are forced to take time off work to care for their sick child, with a third admitting they often catch the bugs themselves.

The domino effect of sickness across households can leave families struggling to keep up with work, school, and day-to-day routines. Yet despite this, a third of parents admit their children don’t know how to wash their hands properly, while two in five say their children aren’t aware of how nutrition supports wellbeing. Only half of parents make sure their children take vitamins or are up to date on vaccinations before the school year begins.

Holland & Barrett Back-to-School Immunity Bundle

Recognising this seasonal dip in immunity, Holland & Barrett has partnered with McFly drummer Harry Judd and author and podcaster Izzy Judd to launch a new Immunity Bundle £30. The collection is worth over £55 and includes six different products designed to support the whole family, from children’s multivitamins to vitamin C, vitamin D, and immunity-boosting snacks.

The Judd's, both parents of three young children, know all too well the challenges of balancing work, school, and family health. Speaking to NationalWorld Izzy Judd said: “September is always a mixture of feeling grateful for routine to return whilst also missing the slower summer days.

“Since having kids, we’ve learned how important it is to be proactive about our health, because if one of us gets sick the family routine is totally thrown off. Holland & Barrett has made it so easy this back-to-school season with all their immunity essentials in one spot.”

The Immunity Bundle is available to shop now at Holland & Barrett, offering families a simple way to boost their wellbeing as the school year begins.

