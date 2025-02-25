Amazon has some extremely cheap air fryer deals right now

There are huge savings on air fryers if you can catch the limited-time deals | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We've spotted savings of up to 47% on the latest air fryer tech from Cosori, Russell Hobbs, and Instant Pot

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last few years we've become a nation obsessed with air fryers. And it's no surprise, they offer a neat and simple solution to preparing quick, healthy and delicious meals with a minimum of fuss and washing up. Air fryers can be great for small spaces, they can cater for families, and there's not much they can't cook.

Whether you need to feed a big family, save space on your counter top, or if you just want to find a great air fryer for a budget price, these deals we've found on Amazon could save you a lot of money if you're thinking of buying one.

1. Russell Hobbs 4L Rapid Digital Air Fryer

The Russell Hobbs 4L Rapid Digital Air Fryer | Amazon

This compact, single-drawer air fryer is aimed at couples or small families, with its four-litre capacity capable of taking up to 800g of food.

It has 10 programs, can heat up to 220c, and it's an energy-saving model, which means it uses up to 46% less energy than a conventional oven.

Out of nearly 1,500 reviews, it has a 4.6-star rating, so buyers are obviously impressed with its performance.

2. Instant Vortex Plus Dual Air Fryer

The Instant Vortex Plus Dual Air Fryer | Amazon

This is an amazing deal for such a big, full-featured air fryer. It's basically half price.

Perfect for big families, or couples who like to entertain, this has a 7.6-litre capacity over two drawers, and dual-drawer air fryers are so handy for cooking separate portions.

Each chamber has its own timings and temperatures, and the "synccook" function keeps everything matched up.

There's also a decent saving on the silver version, but it is a more expensive appliance in the first place, so the black version is better value.

3. Cosori TwinFry Smart Air Fryer

The Cosori TwinFry Smart Air Fryer | Amazon

This is a 10-litre monster, with a price to match. It's normally £249.99, but a 20% saving brings it down to £199.99.

And it's a lot of air fryer for the money, from a really good brand. A 4.7-star rating on Amazon is also promising.

The best bit about this air fryer has to be the huge chamber, which can be divided into two zones, making it effectively a dual-drawer air fryer.

4. Instant Pot DUO 7-in-1 Smart Cooker

The Instant Pot DUO 7-in-1 Smart Cooker | Amazon

Not actually an air fryer, but we couldn't resist including this one in our round-up because it's great value for money and an extremely useful bit of kit.

The Instant Pot Duo has a big saving at the moment, taking 28% off its price. It can be used as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, or steamer.

The saving is on the 5.7-litre version, and that's the cheapest option at the moment, so make sure you press the right box.