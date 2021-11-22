Black Friday Pandora sales 2021 UK: everything you need to know

Pandora’s Black Friday 2021 sale will be kicking off soon - and the bargains are impressive. Ahead of Christmas, it’s an ideal time to buy some gorgeous jewellery for the people you love - and yes, you can be one of the people you love.

We’ve had confirmation of the Pandora Black Friday Deals for 2021: you can get 20% off all full price jewellery for the length of the sale (a few exclusions apply). That means whatever charms and trinkets take your fancy, they’ll be discounted. Deal!

While the sale launches on Thursday 25th November at 10pm, and goes through till Cyber Monday (the 29th), shoppers are able to buy with the discount earlier if they sign up to the Pandora Club now.

Pandora is one of the world’s biggest jewellery brands, a Danish company that works studiously to make its production more sustainable. They recently announced a promise to become carbon neutral by 2025, using only recycled gold and silver in its jewellery - as well as lab-grown diamonds.

They’re also keenly priced, as a brand, and excellent for all ages - there are sophisticated earrings and necklaces you could buy for the significant other in your life, while their enduringly popular charms are perfect for a younger recipient - a charm bracelet can be added to year after year, to reflect the wearer’s personality.

What are the exclusions to the 20% deal you mentioned?

Here they are:

Outlet products, the ‘Brilliance’ collection, Build-a-Bracelet offers, the ‘ME’ starter set, gift sets, gift cars, gift packaging, repair services and delivery charges.

What is the Pandora Club?

Pandora’s membership option- it’s free to join. It garners members free delivery and early access to sales. If you register now you’ll be able to shop Black Friday deals from as early as Monday.

How much is Pandora’s delivery on Black Friday?

Pandora club members receive free standard delivery. For everyone else, the cost of standard delivery is £2.99 (two to three working days) or £5.99 for next-day delivery with either with Royal Mail or Yodel.

All Pandora Brilliance jewellery will require a signature upon delivery for security reasons and will be delivered via Royal Mail Special Delivery service, which is a tracked and insured service, free of charge.

Do I need a discount code?

No! The discount will be automatically applied across site from 10pm on Thursday 25, and for Pandora Club members, now.

We’ve surveyed the gorgeousness on show at Pandora to find you the best of the Pandora 2021 Black Friday Sale.

Galaxy Blue & Star Murano Charm (£35, now £28) Galaxy Blue & Star Murano Charm £35.00 4/5 This is just very, very pretty. Hand-finished in sterling silver, the galaxy-inspired charm features glittery blue Murano glass surrounded by asymmetric cut-out silver stars of different sizes. Buy now

Disney Cinderella Sparkling Carriage Charm (£80, £64 in the sale) Disney Cinderella Sparkling Carriage Charm (£80, £64 in the sale) £64.00 4/5 This one is highly coveted by the Disney lovers we know. Shaped like her pumpkin carriage, this openwork charm is decorated with clear stones and features a 3D crown on its roof and ornamental wheels. Buy now

Sparkling Statement Halo Pendant Necklace (£80, £64 in sale) Sparkling Statement Halo Pendant Necklace (£80, £64 in sale) £64.00 4/5 Ideal if you like a spot of bling. Eye-catching. Buy now

May Birthstone Beaded Ring (£40, £32 in the sale) May Birthstone Beaded Ring (£40, £32 in the sale) £40.00 4/5 The Birthstone selection is a sweetly thoughtful touch if you’re buying for someone you love - you can select a ring with a man-made jewel that reflects the month they were born in (or marks any other auspicious occasion). Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet (£70, £56 in sale) Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet £70.00 5/5 Last year the Star Wars range was excluded from the Black Friday special - this year, the beautiful and pleasingly nerdy selectin of jewellery and charms is included. This chain clasp bracelet is the ideal place to start: suave and stylish, and can be added to with all your favourite Star Wars charms. The most popular? Grogu and his crib. Buy now