If you love designer handbags but can’t afford the designer price tag then this is your ticket to high-end style on a budget.

Get the celebrity look without the luxury price-tag with Wowcher’s latest must-have: the women's Birkin-inspired crocodile pattern satchel £12.99 a massive 48% off the UK Dream Store price.

This structured satchel from Wowcher boasts a chic crocodile pattern and a Hermès-inspired silhouette that channels timeless luxury without the designer price tag. The cost of a real Birkin bag would cost upwards from £13,000 plus there is a rumoured seven year waiting list for new bags.

This Wowcher bag will have you looking like a Kardashian and all your friends will want one. Whether you're heading to the office, meeting the girls for brunch, or dressing up for a night out, this bag brings effortless elegance to every occasion.

Designed with practicality in mind, the satchel handbag comes in two sizes to suit your needs. The small version (21cm x 14cm) offers a sleek, compact option perfect for carrying essentials on the go. For those who prefer a bit more space, the large version (25cm x 17cm) gives you that extra room while keeping the look refined and stylish.

With six stunning colours to choose from, there’s a colour to match your personal style. Classic black exudes sophistication, emerald green adds a fresh pop of colour, and soft grey keeps things neutral and chic. For those who love a feminine touch, pink is the go-to, while bold red makes a confident statement. If you're after a crisp, clean aesthetic, white is the perfect pick.

Crafted from high-quality PU leather, this satchel offers a luxurious feel without the use of animal products, making it a guilt-free choice for the modern fashion lover. The secure snap-closure keeps your belongings safe and easily accessible, so you can step out in style and confidence.

Whether you’re treating yourself or surprising someone with great taste, the Birkin-inspired satchel from Wowcher brings designer-inspired sophistication at an everyday price.

At just £12.99, these handbags will sell out fast. Don’t miss your chance to add this croc-chic classic to your collection available now on Wowcher, click here to shop now.

