AllSaints Black Friday 2021: here’s what discounts to expect in the sale

AllSaints Black Friday deals 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

AllSaints is known for their luxury leather jackets, classic silhouette clothing and edgy styling.

Their aesthetic doesn’t change season to season and year to year, as many other high street brands do to keep up with the changing fashion trends. Instead, they opt for a timeless style that their fans have come to know and love.

In just a few days, shoppers will be treated to discounted men’s and women’s clothing both in store and online.

What can you expect from the All Saints Black Friday sale?

We don’t yet know exactly what items will be for sale - or how much the discounts will be - as the brand are yet to release details.

Shoppers have been invited, however, to sign up to the All Saints newsletter to be one of the first to know when the Black Friday sales have gone live.

In 2020, the brand offered up to a third off clothing across the site so there’s every reason to be excited about the upcoming 2021 sale.

We’re hoping we might be able to get a leather jacket at a fraction of the price, as well as a pair of new jeans - and maybe a top or two as well.

Last year, shoppers were offered 60-day return policy and 28-day price match on all orders, plus free delivery on orders over £150. We can hope for something similar again this year to help us shop with confidence.

Black Friday is followed by a Cyber Monday sale - and shoppers can expect All Saints to take part in this day too.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place every year, and this year are on Friday November 26 and Monday November 29.

They are two days dedicated to pre-Christmas sales, and for many they often mark the beginning of their seasonal shopping.

There are always great deals to be had from many brands and across a range of products, including clothing, homeware, technology and toys.

It’s the perfect time to grab some bargain gifts for loved ones - or treat yourself to something special.

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday originally began in America but were first launched in the UK over ten years ago - and have been growing in popularity ever since.

As the days have grown in popularity, so have the length of the sales. Brands often begin offering their customers discounts much earlier in November.

Some retailers, however, like AllSaints, do still wait until the dedicated days to launch their discounts.

What can I buy on offer at All Saints now?

There are currently no items on offer direct from AllSaints at the moment as the brand do appear to be waiting for Black Friday.

AllSaints clothing is, however, for sale via ASOS and Selfridges - and they do each have some discounted items available right now. See them below.

What other Black Friday sales can I look forward to?

Many retailers and brands now take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales - so if you’ve got your eye on something the chances are you may be able to get it at a reduced price in the coming days.

To help you shop smarter, we’ll be producing many more articles over the coming days as the deals come in across a range of retailers and products, so be sure to keep an eye on our dedicated Black Friday page.

Miller mid-rise stretch-denim jeans Miller mid-rise stretch-denim jeans £68.00 Every day style 4/5 These women’s skinny jeans are part of the label’s cigarette styles. They have faded, indigo design, cut with a mid-rise waist and skinny legs that taper towards the ankle. They also feature a branded leather back patch and classic five pockets so they’re stylish, practical and will stand the test of time. Save £30. Buy now

AllSaints hoodie with padded shoulder in black AllSaints hoodie with padded shoulder in black £63.20 Winter warmer 4/5 This hoodie is a wardrobe staple you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. It has shoulder pads to give it that edgy look which AllSaints is known for, as well as a relaxed fit which perfectly reflects the laid-back attitude at the heart of the brand. It’s made from soft and cosy material so it’s perfect to keep you warm as the temperatures drop. Save £16.70. Buy now

AllSaints cigarette jeans in indigo wash AllSaints cigarette jeans in indigo wash £74.25 Men’s jeans 4/5 These slim fit regular rise men’s jeans are ideal for every occasion. Also part of the label’s cigarette styles, they feature five pockets and have a classic style which means you’ll want to wear these season after season and year after year. Save £24.75. Buy now