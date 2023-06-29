Tributes have been paid to a radio DJ who died at Glastonbury Festival at the weekend. The death of Jason Winder, who a friend described as "ultra-talented", is not being treated as suspicious.

The 48-year-old was camping at the Worthy Farm event in Somerset when emergency services were called to a ‘medical incident’.. Avon & Somerset Police released a statement following the death.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services responded to [a] medical incident involving a man. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner."

Winder had previously worked abroad presenting radio shows in Phuket, Thailand. A friend close to him said he “lived large and packed a lot of life into his 48 short years". Another tribute described him as "such a natural-born engager and entertainer - solo behind the mic, or in the company of close friends and family, or in front of thousands".

"He was certainly the best expat radio talent that ever graced a microphone in Thailand," Tim Newton wrote. “When he was ‘on’ it was hard to turn him off. Apart from a huge expat following, he had even more close Thai friends.

"He spoke his own version of Thai but it didn’t really matter because his intentions were always clear with his wicked grin and wide smile, always embracing anyone near into his world of spontaneous fun."

