This map shows how many covid cases are near you as 21 June set to be delayed

It is expected that the original 21 June reopening date will be scrapped, with restrictions in place for another four weeks.

The move comes amid rapidly increasing cases of the Delta variant which the Prime Minister recently described as of “serious, serious concern”.

With cases now rising across the country, this interactive map can show you what the situation is like in your local neighbourhood.

Infection rates across England

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures from the UK government show more than 3,000 out of nearly 6,800 neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in Covid rates in the first week of June.

There were 35,971 new Covid cases recorded in the seven days to 8 June, a rate of 63.9 per 100,000 people.

Areas in the North West have particularly high infection rates.

Of the 10 worst affected areas in England, eight are in Blackburn with Darwen.

They include East Darwen (1,260.5 cases per 100,000), Wensley Fold (922.5), Witton, Mill Hill and Hollin Bank (888.8), North Darwen (734) and Meadowhead (716.2).

The worst hit area outside of the North West is the Bromham and Biddenham area of Bedford, in the East of England, with 616.2 cases.

The Delta variant

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, looks to have undone the Government’s original road map out of lockdown which would have seen all legal limits on social contact removed on 21 June.

Recent analysis by Public Health England shows the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is now responsible for 90% of new infections in the UK.

The delay will allow more second vaccine doses to be administered. As of 12 June, more than 25 million people in England had received both doses of a Covid vaccine.