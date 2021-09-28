Shoppers left disappointed after Sainsbury's cancels Double Up points promotion

Sainsbury's announces a two day closure over Christmas to thank its staff (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sainsbury’s has cancelled its Nectar Double Up promotion saying it has been used by less customers in recent years.

The promotion allowed customers to exchange their points for vouchers worth twice as much.

The vouchers can be used to spend in Sainsbury’s stores but only on certain products such as clothing, homeware and electricals.

It took place in October and November in 2020, but the event has been scrapped this year.

The supermarket has recently launched its My Nectar Prices offer saying shoppers could save around £200 a year.

Customers spoke of their disappointment on social media over the cancellation of the Double Up promotion.

Disappointment over scheme being scrapped

One said: “@sainsburys disappointed to read that nectar double up is cancelled, there will be a loss of customers , loyalty not rewarded!”

While another said: “Nooo I’ve been saving my points up especially for Double Up!”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Fewer customers have been using Double Up over the last few years and so it’s only benefitted a small minority of our customers.

“We know some people will be disappointed to see it go, but we hope more customers will be able to take advantage of our new My Nectar Prices offer.

“This gives customers access to lower prices and personalised offers year-round.”

Nectar is a loyalty scheme owned by Sainsbury’s, and can be use with other retailers such as Argos and ebay.

Members get one Nectar point for every £1 spent at a qualifying store.