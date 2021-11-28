Royal Mint reveal 50 pence coin for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Royal Mint has revealed a 50 pence coin in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The coin, the first 50p to be produced with a royal event tribute on the tails face, will be circulated next year.

Queen Elizabeth II became the monarch of Great Britain and the commonwealth on 6 February 1952, she will have reigned for 70 years next year.

‘Fitting celebration’

She has been the longest reigning monarch for the past six years, overtaking her grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for over 63 years.

The coin will feature the number 70 with her cypher framed within the zero at the heart of the design, the Queen has approved the design.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has a proud history of striking coins for British monarchs and 2022 sees one of the greatest celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

“Marking 70 days until the anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the Royal Mint is delighted to reveal the commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p design ahead of its launch in the new year.

“In recognition of the landmark occasion, this is the first time a royal milestone has been commemorated on a 50p coin and is a fitting celebration for Britain’s longest reigning monarch.”

The Royal Mint has struck circulating coins for the Queen throughout her reign and celebrated royal milestones, including her Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees, on a collection of commemorative crown pieces.

Register an interest

Coin collectors can register their interest with the Royal Mint for the Platinum Jubilee fifty pence which will feature a special commemorative obverse design.