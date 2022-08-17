Nik Naks to bring back popular flavour 14 years after it was axed

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular crisp brand Nik Naks are set to bring back what many consider to be one of the best crisps ever, 14 years after it was axed.

Nik Naks currently sells just two flavours, with the Nice ‘n’ Spicy and Rib ‘n’ Saucy the only flavours customers can purchase.

But, a firm favourite that was discontinued well over a decade ago, Scampi ‘n’ Lemon, is set to make a glorious comeback.

The balance in the flavour made it one of the favourites in the supermarket, but was discontinued in 2008 to make way for the Pickle ‘n’ Onion, which itself has since been axed.

Fans of the crisp flavour have been able to find them in multipacks since 2008, but the return of the flavour, which catches your attention with their lime green luminous packaging can be bought separately.

An exact date for the return is not yet known, however some speculation online suggests that it could be as soon as this week.

With the announcement of the return of a popular crisp coming back to stores all over the UK, there are now calls to bring some more discontinued crisp flavours.

The return has been met with great anticipation, with one twitter user saying “Fourteen years of hurt finally at an end. I missed you scampi Nik Naks.”

Another clearly excited user said “Just when things start to look bleak, a light emerges to give us hope. Scampi ‘n’ Lemon flavoured Nik Naks are back.”

“Scamp N Lemon flavoured Nik Naks are expected to return to stores, we are finally looking like a country again” said one happy customer on Twitter.