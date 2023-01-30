A police search is underway for a woman who was last seen walking her dog in a Lancashire village. Nicola Bulley, from Inskip , has been missing since Friday (January 27) with officers “extremely concerned” for her welfare.

The 45-year-old is described as white, 5ft 3 inches tall and with light brown shoulder-length hair. The last sighting of her was on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road at St Michael’s on Wyre , about a 10 minute drive away from her home, where she was walking a brown spaniel.

The dog has since been found nearby but Lancashire Police are hoping the information will jog someone’s memory. They said that Ms Bulley speaks with an Essex accent and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Chf Insp Chris Barton of Lancashire Police said: “Nicola has now been missing for two days and we are extremely concerned about her. Firstly, if anybody saw her on Friday morning and has not yet been spoken to by police, or if anybody has any other information about where he might be, please get in touch with us straight away.

“Inquiries are very much ongoing and we have a team of detectives working tirelessly to establish the circumstances around her disappearance, in addition to a large team of police officers, partner agency and volunteer groups on the ground searching the area around where she was last seen.”

Police said Ms Bulley has links to St Michael’s, where she was last seen, as well as Thornton-Cleveleys in the Blackpool area. Chf Insp Barton said that officers were following several lines of inquiry and “keeping an open mind at this stage about what has occurred”.

Officers said the search would continue into this week, adding that a “large number of people from the local community” who had “organised a search of the area” had prompted them to issue a safety warning. A spokesperson said: “We would urge them to stay safe. The river and its banks are extremely dangerous and these areas present a genuine risk to the public.”

“We appreciate there is a great deal of concern in the local area and that people want to help,” said Chf Insp Barton. “However, we would ask that nobody puts themselves in any danger.

