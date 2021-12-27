New John Wycliffe Film to be released in 2022

New Upcoming Film Out Soon

Morningstar is a feature documentary which explores the life of John Wycliffe- the first translator of the Bible.

Known as the 'Morning Star of the Reformation', Wycliffe has been one of the world's most influential Christians.

Morningstar is set to be released next year with Jared Morgan playing John Wycliffe (photo: Trinity Digital Films)

A profound story brought to life

The noble priest lies at the heart of conflict. He has been treated unfairly with heresy and imprisonment. Wycliffe battles some of the deepest questions in society. Why is the world the way it is?

Wycliffe’s new focus of the Bible tears down the wrath of bishops. But more importantly, it sparks a revolution of faith in the villages.

In addition to exploring Wycliffe's role in the Reformation, Morningstar will commemorate the first translation of the Bible and its truth.

Knox - a worldwide success

Trinity Digital are also well-known for their last production ‘Knox’ which grew a lot of engagement. The best-selling film made an undisputed mark for the company and gave it much recognition.

Knox examined the influence of Scottish Reformer John Knox and his journey from a Catholic priest to a Protestant preacher.

Following on from this worldwide hit, the company are pleased to welcome the new development of Morningstar. This goes along with the successes it will bring.

The team hope the new film will become a trailblazing success

A global appeal with historical significance

Michael Masvisvi, Director of Photography said: ‘This film is important in regard to its historical significance.

Director of Photography Michael Masvisvi

My favourite scene was Wycliffe in his room translating the Bible. I think it’s very profound and provides us with a deeper insight into his thoughts.’

Murdo Macleod, Director of Morningstar said: ‘I think that Wycliffe has a global appeal towards the 21st century.

I think his view that we can know God directly will resonate with a lot of people today. He says the Bible can speak for itself and you don’t need a church to tell you what it is.’

Philip Todd with Director Murdo MacLeod

The Director added that the film explains a really difficult concept in a way modern audiences would understand. ‘Wycliffe had a way of understanding the world which was radical. It served as a golden chain that connects everything back to God.’

Although Covid has slowed the rate of production, the crew are making good progress with the film. Trinity Digital Films are proud to have almost reached their target- but heavily rely on public support and donations. Click here to find out more about the project.

The crew also filmed in the beautiful city of Bruges (photo: Trinity Digital Films)

How the film will be seen

Morningstar will be available for public screening, DVD, sale and online distribution. It will be accompanied by an educational package for schools.

The film will also be accessible as an online resource for those who wish to delve further into the life and legacy of this great Christian thinker.

Murdo said: ’We appreciate everyone who has gotten involved with this project. We hope this film will be ready early next year for the world to see and learn from.’

Find out more