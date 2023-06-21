The 21-foot vessel, which takes tourists underwater to visit the wreck of the Titanic, went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on June 18. It is now estimated the five passengers onboard have less than 24 hours of oxygen left - enough to last until about 12pm on Thursday (June 22).

King Charles has asked to be kept updated on the search for the missing Titanic sub after it emerged one of those on board is a long-time friend and key supporter of two of his charities. Shahzada Dawood, who is missing with his son Sulaiman, is a supporter of The Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust.

Shahzada Dawood is a British-Pakistani businessman and is 48 years-old. He is from one of Pakistan’s richest families and was travelling with his son, Suleman, a 19-year-old student, on the sub.

The monarch has asked to be kept fully up to date on the situation and said his “thoughts and prayers” are with the Dawood family and all those involved in the incident and the attempted recovery operations.

The vessel went missing on Sunday about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center. Tickets for the submersible cost around $250,000 per person and passengers also include British billionaire Hamish Harding.