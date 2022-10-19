The McCrispy , the first permanent McDonald’s burger since 2007 and a ‘game-changer’ according to the fast food giant, is hitting stores across the UK from today (October 19). McDonald’s fans will no doubt flocking to local branches in their droves to get their hands on the new burger, which features the ‘crisipiest ever’ chicken breast fillet, marinated in cayenne and served on a glazed artisan bun with classic mayonnaise.

Unfortunately for some, the new arrival comes at a cost as the McCrispy has replaced the Chicken Legend burger which has been a popular fixture on the McDonald’s menu since the 2000s. The Legend came in a variety of flavours - BBQ, spicy mayo and cool mayo - whereas there’s no option to mix things up with the McCrispy.

@emmaferrierx posted on Twitter: “Sorry? I was so excited for the McCrispy until I learned it’s replacing the chicken legend?! @McDonald’sUK why?!”. And @MikeLuckhurst wrote: “If McDonald’s really is removing the Chicken Legend from its menu, then there really will be no reason for me to eat there ever again.”

For some customers, the McCrispy will be worth the 15 year wait. @nathandawe posted on Instagram that the burger was now his ‘go to’ on the McDonald’s menu after getting the chance to sample the treat before it hits stores at 11am today. New Love Island host Maya Jama , fronting the McCrispy campaign, said: “I love a chicken burger, and am a self-confessed chicken connoisseur, so when I found out that Maccies was launching this new burger, I had to get involved."

The McCrispy is just one of five new items coming to McDonald’s in a major menu overhaul. You’ll also be able to grab a Twirl McFlurry, nacho cheese bites from today. The BBQ Bacon Stack burger will also hit stores, replacing the Big Tasty burger. On October 26, potato waffles will appear on the McDonald’s breakfast menu for the first time.

The five new items available on the McDonald’s menu (L-R) The McCrispy, BBQ Bacon Stack, nacho cheese bites, potato waffles and Twirl McFlurry.