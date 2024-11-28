Fed up with dry roast turkey (or chicken) at Christmas? – Please don't blame the bird

All too often, I have heard people say, ‘my roast chicken or turkey was dry’ why does this happen? The knee-jerk reaction is to immediately blame the quality of the bird. I have to say that this is not at all the likely cause, but the problem lies in the roasting.

Whole chickens and turkeys, by their very shape and structure, are difficult to cook evenly. When roasting a whole chicken or turkey, the first part to be cooked is the tip of the breast and, last of all, the thigh and thick part of the breast. So when the brown leg meat is cooked thoroughly, the white meat becomes overcooked and dry.

But before I tell you how this can become a thing of the past, here are some useful tips to help you choose the right bird.

If you're unsure about what type of turkey (or chicken) is best, you have a number of options: fresh or frozen, whole or crown.

Frozen whole turkeys are generally as good as fresh and are certainly lower in price. Crowns are quicker to cook and easier to carve, but both frozen and fresh work out more expensive than whole birds. However there is little noticeable difference in flavour between fresh and frozen turkeys, though the later can be a little drier.

There is also the pre-basted turkey, this means it has been injected with a solution of water, salt, sugar and in some brands a broth, supposedly to make the meat juicier. Finishing the list is of course organic poultry, in my mind no better in taste than your every day turkey or chicken, but you need to add quite a few more pounds to the cost.

How big a bird do I need? Again this depends on whether your going for a whole or a crown, but a good rule of thumb is to allow 400-450g per person for a crown and 500-550g if choosing a whole bird - so a 1.5 to 2kg crown or a 2 to 2.5k whole one will be enough for 4 people,

Moving on to the important task of roasting your chicken or turkey.

If you have opted for a frozen bird, make sure it is totally defrosted with no signs of internal ice, remembering to remove the plastic bag which can contain the neck, gizzard, liver and stomach (this is already split and cleaned out) from the cavity; these can be placed in the roasting tin with the bird and will add flavour to the gravy.

Defrosting can be done in the refrigerator on the lowest shelf to prevent dripping onto other foods; this is the safest way, allow plenty of time as this can take a while, 2-4 days depending upon the size of the bird.

Don't wash poultry, it spreads bacteria around the sink area and work surfaces and can contaminate dishcloths and utensils.

I know that filling the inside of a bird with stuffing is a long standing tradition in the UK, but I don't recommend it. The problem is that when the roast meat has reached the correct temperature, that is cooked, succulent and moist, the internal stuffing is still undercooked or has not reached a sufficiently high enough temperature to kill any bacteria present. This is particularly a concern where raw ingredients such as sausage meat are used. However, by ensuring the stuffing has reached a safe temperature, it is likely that the meat will be overcooked.

In order to ensure both elements are cooked perfectly, it is better to cook the stuffing separately. Regardless of whether the bird is a fresh or frozen (de-frosted) one, remove from the fridge an hour or so before your ready to roast.

Always preheat the oven, so the cooking process starts immediately. Begin with it set on about 230°C gas mark 7/8.Lightly grease the skin of the bird with oil or melted butter. Butter can also be inserted between the skin and breast; this adds flavour as it melts. Many cooks believe that placing bacon or fat strips (barding) on the breasts of poultry will help to keep the meat moist. This is partly true in the fact that the presence of the bacon/fat will delay the evaporation of the moisture rising from the breast meat. Still, as the fat renders during roasting, it merely runs off the surface and collects in the tin.

Season well, inside and outside. If not already trussed (most usually are), some advise trussing the bird, but this is not essential. The purpose is only to ensure the bird keeps its shape while roasting.

Placing the bird on a bed of chopped root vegetables dish will add further flavour to the roast gravy.

Start by roasting the bird on a high temperature, reducing the heat after about 30-40mins, this will result in a crisp brown skin when cooked. Covering the bird with tinfoil while roasting or placing in a roasting bag helps to create steam which can keep the meat from drying out, but it should be removed about 30 mins before the end of the roasting to allow the skin to crisp up.

Don’t stab or puncture the bird to test if it is cooked or when turning or removing it from the roasting tray. If trussed, lift it by the string or use a suitable utensil. Stabbing or piercing the meat, especially the breasts, will allow the juices to escape, which can leave the meat dry.

Allow about twenty minutes for the bird to rest before carving. This will help to retain the meat’s natural juices.

Now the million dollar question, how to tell when the bird is cooked?

There are two ways of making certain that the bird is cooked. The traditional method, before modern day kitchen devices were invented, is to slightly raise and tilt the roast bird at an angle, using a fork or similar utensil, so that the juices can run from the cavity. If the juices are clear and there is no blood present, then the bird is considered cooked.

But if you are really aiming for perfection, you may want to invest in a meat thermometer or temperature probe, if you don't already have one. A meat thermometer works by measuring the internal temperature of the meat whereby the probe is inserted into the thickest section of the meat at the beginning of the cooking process and left in the meat so that the internal temperature can be seen at any time.

What is the ideal temperature?

I am sure you have been told that any poultry should be cooked well, in terms of temperature this is probably about 75°C/167°F or higher but at these temperatures the meat has already lost moisture and become dry and overcooked.

For a perfect roast, the ideal core temperature (the temperature at the centre of the thickest part of the meat) that I aim for is 65°C/150°C after roasting and resting. The best way to achieve this is to aim for a core temperature of 60°C/145°C, turn the oven off and allow it to cool down by leaving the door open for about 10 mins, then remove the bird. The residual heat within the meat will continue to cook the bird.

Finally, remember to chill any leftover turkey, chicken and gravy as soon as possible after all has been enjoyed.

Here's to a successful Christmas roast for 2024.