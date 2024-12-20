Experts issue urgent warning to Derbyshire motorists ahead of forecasted ‘ice bomb’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers have been warned about ‘a snow and ice bomb’ in Derbyshire, as parts of the UK brace for very wintery conditions in the lead up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather experts has predicted snow could fall as early as Sunday (22nd) and could lead to road closures and extended travel times, with the possibility of vehicles becoming stranded.

Nicholas Shaw, Managing Director at Dayinsure strongly advises drivers to adjust their driving style when met with snow and ice: “When battling longer stopping distances and slippery surfaces, it’s a good idea to drive slower than usual, rather than trying to meet the speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being aware of other drivers around you and allowing more distance between vehicles is also important when driving in bad weather.”

Snow is forecasted in many areas of the UK before Christmas.

Darren Kennedy, driving expert at The Car Buying Group reminds motorists to use your gears to slow down: “When approaching hills, try to maintain a steady speed without stopping, as sudden stops can make it difficult to regain traction. When descending, keep a low gear to use engine braking instead of relying solely on the brakes.

“If you hit an icy patch and feel the car starting to skid, steer gently into the skid direction without braking to regain control gradually.”

Watch out for this invisible danger

When it comes to driving in icy conditions, Darren warns there is an invisible danger everyone should be cautious about. “Even when roads appear ice-free, it’s still important to drive slower as ice can be difficult to spot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Black ice forms when temperatures drop close to or below freezing, and it often appears in shaded areas, on bridges, or on roads that don’t get much sunlight.

“Your car’s response can also alert you to black ice. If steering feels lighter or braking becomes less responsive, ease off the accelerator and avoid sudden movements.

“Watching for changes in road texture, especially in colder weather, can help you spot potential black ice and give you time to slow down safely. If you have any doubt that black ice might be present, then be sure to drive more slowly than you normally would.”

Prepare your car

Darren advises that packing your car ready for winter is a sure way to avoid getting caught out. He says” It’s smart to carry a few essentials in your car to stay safe if the weather takes a turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Start with an ice scraper and de-icer for your windscreen, along with a high-visibility jacket in case you need to stop on the roadside. A blanket and extra warm clothing are crucial if you get stuck and need to wait for help.”

Nicholas Shaw at Dayinsure warns that drivers could even get caught out with the law for not prioritising safety. “Ensure you clear the snow from your car properly before you set off – including from your headlights, taillights and number plate. And don’t forget to clear the roof, to prevent snow falling over the windscreen whilst on the move. You may even be fined if the snow falls from the roof and blocks the view out of your car or flies into the path of another car, so it’s just not worth the risk.”

Essential winter car maintenance Nicholas urges drivers to ensure their car is safe and ready for the hazardous conditions in winter, before setting out. These include:

Oil and fluid checks – “To keep your vehicle running smoothly, ensure your oil and coolant are at the correct levels. Remember to only check the oil or coolant when the engine has cooled down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screen wash – “During the winter, salt, rain, snow and ice can all affect your windscreen, reducing visibility. Always ensure you have enough screen wash and don’t be tempted to use washing up liquid instead. Most neat screen wash solutions continue to work even down to -15C, whereas dilute solutions can start to freeze below -1C.

Tyres – “Cold weather can cause tyre pressure to drop, so ensure these are topped up to the right level before you set off. Check your manual for the correct and safe tread depth for winter driving. You could also fit winter tyres, which will offer the extra grip that could make all the difference.

Lights – “It’s essential to check all your lights are working properly before driving. This includes headlights, taillights, fog lights and brake lights. Driving in harsh weather affects visibility and you’ll want to make sure other drivers can see you.

Fuel – “Make sure you have enough fuel for your journey and prepare to use more when venturing out in bad weather. This is because cold engines use much more fuel than warmed up ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windscreen wipers – “You won’t want to get caught in heavy rain with poorly performing wipers, so double check if they need replacing before the winter months.”

More driving tips for icy conditions can be found at: https://www.dayinsure.com/news/how-to-drive-safe-this-winter-season/