Your weather forecast for Thursday

Weather forecast.
Weather forecast.

Sunny spells and isolated showers with cold temperatures are expected across most parts of the East Midlands today (December 13).

The Met Office has predicted a noticeable drop in temperature today and over the weekend as wintery conditions are expected to arrive.

The weather forecast for Thursday and the weekend said: "A mostly dry day with bright or sunny spells, but the odd light shower on the hills can't be ruled out. Feeling cold in the southeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"A dry night to follow across the region with some clear spells, and with light winds, a widespread frost will develop away from the coast. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

"After a frosty start, Friday will be cold but generally dry with some sunshine, and just a small chance of the odd coastal shower. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"Saturday cold and increasingly windy, with rain and possible hill snow later. Rain or showers clearing to sunny spells on Sunday, then early rain followed by sunny intervals Monday."