We’ve had a vote and leave won

After the recent demonstration in London, Ruth George has written that she’s in favour of a second referendum. I’m sure she’s got her own reasons for wanting another vote, but I think most people in the High Peak disagree.

We’ve had a vote, the leavers won, and now it’s time to get on with Brexit. Everyone is fed up with the endless debate, and we want it over and done with.

Opinion polls show that almost no one has changed their mind since the last referendum, with Britain being split down the middle. Another vote would stake the country’s future on the toss of a coin, and the leavers are just as likely to win as in the first vote. Do we really want to carry on this deeply divisive debate any longer? Let’s just crack on with Brexit, and be done with it.

Holding another referendum would require a law to be passed in parliament. How are MPs going to agree on the wording of a multi-option referendum when they cannot agree on anything else?

If Brexit was overturned by a new vote, wouldn’t it reinforce the opinion of many people that the European Union is a deeply undemocratic institution? Whenever the voters disagree with the EU, they are told to vote again and again until they come back with the correct answer. Such a stigma would be almost impossible to remove, and would leave a generation of voters disenchanted with the political process.

This parliament seems to be running away from the difficulties created by the Brexit vote rather than confronting them. Re-running history is not the solution to this affair.

Nigel Gourlay

Chapel-en-le-Frith

