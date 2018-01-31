LETTER: Flash Bar Stores - Sanctuary in the snow

When Allan Hetherington and Colin Townend set off from Gradbach early for their regular Sunday morning mountain bike ride, there was just a little sleet in the air.

But by the time they had cycled over into Wildboarclough, and then over another ridge to Three Shires Head, the snow was getting pretty thick.

They were therefore very pleased to find their destination cafe, Flash Bar Stores, was open for business despite the weather, and pleased to serve them with hot tea, scones and jam.

Even with knobbly tyres on their mountain bikes, the descent back into Gradbach was quite tricky, but even more tricky for the steady stream of cars struggling to climb the hill up to Flash.

Colin later found a big tailback of cars unable to climb out of Wildboarclough on the A54 at Allgreave.

In addition to supporting the village community at Flash with food, drink, and newspapers etc, Flash Bar Stores also hosts a traffic webcam, (similar to the one in the Cat & Fiddle) enabling motorist to check out the hilltop weather conditions from their home PC or phone.

Colin Townend

By email

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE