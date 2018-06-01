LETTER: Bridgemont - A fatal accident waiting to happen

I know that the Derbyshire police force has been cut by almost half but surely the force could put a bobby on the Buxworth/A6 junction just for a few hours?

The amount of cars and even HGVs that turn right coming from Buxworth heading towards Stockport instead of going left and round the roundabout is staggering. A fatal accident waiting to happen.

The road signage isn’t brilliant but the drivers who turn right know very well that they are breaking the law just to save a minute or two.

James Silky

Furness Vale

