Youngsters showcase designs for new community pavilion in Buxton

Youngsters have been showcasing their designs for a new community pavilion in Buxton.

A team of volunteers, alongside pupils at Buxton Junior School and architecture students at University of Derby, have been setting out their vision for the ‘Pavilion in the Park’ project.

Archietectural technologist and practice student, Alisha Alqab, with 10 year old Katie Lund from the Buxton Junior School, who co-operated on the community pavilion design which got up-sized for an exhibition of the collaboration at the Cavendish Arcade.

The temporary structure will be built next year in the Pavilion Gardens before being moved to the junior school, where it will be used as an open theatre space for the children.

John Bishop, one of 10 volunteers who gave up their own time to work on the plans, said: “What we want is for Buxton to be known for these sorts of projects.”

The idea for the pavilion first came up two months ago.

Volunteers, part of a group called Spaces into Places, linked up with the junior school and university.

Archietectural technologist and practice students, Karaan Sabherwal and Peece Scattergood with their design for the community pavilion.

The main aim of the group is to make some places within the town more attractive and tap into the history.

A number of quality designs were made before the work of one junior school pupil and one university student was chosen as the final version they would go with.

The plans for the pavilion have been on show in the mezzanine gallery at the Cavendish Arcade.

The display of drawings and models will be open to the public again on Saturday October 20, between 10am and 5pm.

Ten year old Lexi Webb from the Buxton Junior School with her design for the community pavilion.

Mr Bishop said the project was about ‘creative education’ and hopefully the first of many.

On the design of the pavilion, Mr Bishop said: “It is visually exciting. It will have a lot of colour to it but at the same time be very simple.

“People will see it and think ‘what is that?’ and come across and have a look. It will create interest.”

Mr Bishop also said the project was a real benefit to the children as it allowed them to imagine it, design it and think about how to make it happen.

A lot of hard work has gone into the plans and the group hopes to use the pavilion as an example of their work to secure funding for further projects.

“We can show them what we can do rather than talk about it and they can see how successful it has been,” Mr Bishop added.

“The essential thing is that it is a collaboration of a lot of people’s work. It is an example of how everyone can get involved in something and make it a success.”