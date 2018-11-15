Young dancers to share stage with star names in Dick Whittington at Buxton Opera House

A group of young chorus dancers are set to shine in Buxton Opera House’s production of Dick Whittington.

The 20 members of the juvenile chorus will share the stage alongside stars Gabrielle Green and James Holmes in the theatre show, which runs from December 8 to 30.

Over 60 children between the ages of nine and 15 auditioned for chorus roles, facing intense competition to win places.

Show director Philip Dart said: “It’s a great experience for our juvenile dancers.

“Not only do they have the chance to shine on stage, they also get to meet actors they have admired on television.”