Would-be robber leaves with nothing after being challenged by worker at Buxton newsagents

A would-be robber made off empty-handed after being challenged by a member of staff at a Buxton newsagents.

Police were called to the incident at Stewarts on Lightwood Road just after 7.20am on Tuesday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A man entered the shop, threatened a member of staff and demanded money.

"When the staff member challenged him, he left the shop in the direction of Hogshaw.

"No items are reported as being stolen.

"The man is described as being white and around 5ft 9in tall.

"He was wearing a burgundy jacket with the hood up, blue jogging bottoms, red Puma shoes and a yellow scarf.

"Investigations are in their early stages.

"Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101 with reference number 19000192493."