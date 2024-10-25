The arrival of WiFi 7 promises even faster internet speeds - for those who can afford the routers at least. But for many people in the UK, they are living in so-called ‘buffering hotspots’ and struggle for decent internet speeds.
The importance of having reliable and speedy broadband grows more and more with each passing year. From streaming shows on Netflix to working from home, the modern age is built on the foundations of the internet.
If you have ever found your WiFi connection spluttering and struggling to load even the most basic websites and wondered how your speeds compare to the rest of the country? Elite Group have pulled together a list of the 10 areas with the slowest broadband connections.
It is based on analysing 277,000 speed tests. Here is the full list.
