Worldwide beer on sale for just £1.99 a pint at Buxton Wetherspoons real ale festival

Beers from all over the world will be available at Buxton’s Wye Bridge House Wetherspoons during its 12-day real ale festival later this month.

Ales from China, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and the USA as well as beers and three ciders from the UK will be on sale - all priced at £1.99 a pint.

The festival line-up includes new, seasonal and speciality beers as well as one brewed exclusively for the festival.

The overseas beers include Contender EPA (Boxing Cat Brewery, China), Kol Schisel (Big Shed Brewing, Australia), Aggro Bear (Sunset Brew, Brazil), Asphalt Jungle (Bagby Brewing, USA) and Gypsy Mask Red (Darling Brew, South Africa).

The UK beers include Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Moonraker (J W Lees Brewery), Choc & Orange Stout (Black Sheep Brewery), Hen in Black (Elgood’s), Old Sea Dog (Camerons), Bitter & Even More Twisted (Harviestoun) and Topaz Gold (Adnams).

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub.

The festival begins on March 27.