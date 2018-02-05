Work on Buxton’s new £3m supported living apartments nears completion

Work on a pioneering new £3m development to enable disabled people in Buxton to live independently is due to be finished next month.

The Dale Valley View development, on Dale Road, will be equipped to deal with people with both learning and physical difficulties who will live in one of 15 self-contained apartments.

Alastair Sheehan, development and planning director at HB Villages, said: “We are delighted to be nearing completion on this important supported living development.

“It’s the first of its kind in the area and we are confident that Dale Valley View will be a much-welcomed addition to the specialist housing stock in Buxton.”

The new apartments will have individual cooking and social spaces which Alastair said allows people the choice of who they interact with and when.

Eight of the 15 units have already been filled, with the scheme providing 24-hour care if needed. Between 16 and 20 full and part-time jobs will be created.

Alastair said: “Sheltered accommodation bungalows are a dated idea and having communal areas does not give people the freedom they need to live full lives.

“Everyone will have their own front doors and there is enough space that they can have people round for something to eat and a catch up.”

Dale Valley View will have a communal garden with raised beds which will be accessible to everyone, as well as table tennis facilities provided by Table Tennis England.

Alastair, who hails from Stockport and used to run antiques fairs at the Palace Hotel, added: “It is great to know we are meeting the needs of the people in an area I really care about.”