A woman who collapsed in Buxton today was airlifted to a hospital today Thursday, November 8.

A spokeswoman from Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance said they were called to the woman at 8.12am at Fairfield Common.

She said: "We arrived at 8,28am to the woman who had collapsed - we flew her to hospital and arrived there at 9.36am."

She was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester.