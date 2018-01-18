Woman punched and kicked a man in pub after he allegedly provoked her

A woman punched and kicked a man in a pub after he had begun an argument over family-related matters and previous relationships.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard this month how Karen Parkin, 35, of York Road, Shirebrook, admitted assaulting Reece Bennett in the Bank House pub at Shirebrook.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Saunderson said the victim was intoxicated and he accepted there had been an argument over a family-related matter when Parkin lunged at him.

Parkin, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the assault after the incident in October.

Rob Sowter, defending, said Parkin works full-time at a chocolate factory and is a mother-of-four.

He added Mr Bennett made remarks to the defendant and there is ill-feeling between Mr Bennett and various people from various relationships.

Magistrates, who believed Parkin was provoked, fined her £236 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.