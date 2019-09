A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being trampled by cows in Derbyshire yesterday afternoon.

The woman and her dog were in a field near Magpie Mine, Sheldon. The dog was killed.

The woman was taken to hospital in Sheffield by air ambulance after emergency services were called at 3.45pm by a passer-by who witnessed the incident.

