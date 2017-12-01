Winter ball to remember High Peak couple’s stillborn baby son

A High Peak couple have raised £14,000 for a charity which helps those who have suffered the heartache of a miscarriage, still or premature birth.

Amy Hawtin and husband James held a winter ball at the Devonshire Dome at the weekend, to honour their stillborn son Chester.

The couple, who have also previously suffered the heartache of three miscarriages, were delighted to welcome newborn baby Jasper earlier this year.

Amy, 27, of Manchester Road in Chapel-en-le-Frith, said: “We have been fundraising for two years and raised £14,000 for Tommy’s which is an amazing amount, but it’s all thanks to the generosity of friends and family.”

Amy was treated in the Tommy’s unit at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester and was diagnosed with ‘sticky blood’, a condition where the blood clots and thickens.

She said: “There isn’t enough money to fund research for mums who have less than three miscarriages.

“I had two miscarriages and then we lost Chester and it was utterly heartbreaking to know I still couldn’t get any help, but after my third (miscarriage) I worked with them and they were fantastic.

“I just want the money to help people who really need it.”

The couple are now looking forward to a stress-free Christmas. Amy added: “We just want to take stock and enjoy every moment.”