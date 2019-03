According to the latest Met Office weather forecast, Buxton can expect heavy snow on Sunday.

The forecast is, of course, subject to change - but here's how it's looking on that day.

SUNDAY 00:00: heavy rain

SUNDAY 03:00: sleet

SUNDAY 06:00: heavy snow

SUNDAY 09:00: heavy snow

SUNDAY 12:00: heavy snow

SUNDAY 15:00: light rain

SUNDAY 18:00: light snow shower

SUNDAY 21:00: heavy snow shower

MONDAY 00:00: heavy snow

MONDAY 03:00: light snow