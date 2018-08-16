What you can expect from the weather today

Here is the weather forecast for East Midlands on Thursday, August 16.

According to the Met Office, we can expect rain, with some heavy bursts, before then moving to the southeast during the morning. Most parts will then see a fine afternoon with sunny spells, but the odd shower is possible, mainly across the Peak District. Feeling fresher. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells for most of the region. A little cloudier towards the Peak District with an isolated shower still possible. Minimum temperature 11 °C.