What you can expect from the weather this week

Temperatures are set to drop across the region this week, with frost expected tonight.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will dip into low single figures during tonight, with a localised frost possible.

There will be a cold start on Tuesday with an early frost, then dry but chilly with sunny spells. It will turn increasingly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy rain sweeping across the region overnight.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday will see rain clearing through Wednesday, then a dry, chilly night. Thursday will be breezy with further rain. Overnight rain clearing Friday morning, but strong winds persisting with some isolated showers for a time.