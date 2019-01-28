Whaley Bridge Post Office to close next month

Whaley Bridge’s Canal Street Post Office is set to close down next month following the resignation of its postmaster.

The branch will close ‘temporarily’ on February 26 however the Horwich End branch half a mile away will remain open.

A Post Office spokesman said he wanted to reassure customers that ‘we will do all we can to restore services as soon as possible’.

He said: “Unfortunately from time to time Post Office branches do temporarily close for reasons beyond our control.

“The majority of our branches are run by independent retailers - meaning we are not the owners of the premises and regrettably we are often unable to immediately reopen the branch ourselves.”

Conservative parliamentary candidate Robert Largan said Whaley Bridge residents had expressed concerns about the branch’s future after the current owners announced their intention not to continue operating.

He and Whaley Bridge county councillor Alison Fox have joined forces to call for action to secure the future of the Post Office.

Robert said: “The Post Office is a really important part of community life in Whaley Bridge.

“Many residents have been in touch with me to express their concerns.

“Councillor Alison Fox and I have made it clear - we will work with anyone and everyone to help secure the future of Whaley Bridge’s Post Office.”

The Post Office spokesman added: “I can confirm Horwich End Post Office in Whaley Bridge will remain open.

“This is 0.5 miles away from Whaley Bridge Post Office.”