Whaley Bridge couple still in love after 60 years of marriage

A diamond duo are celebrating 60 years of marriage today (Thursday).

June and Tony Mackey, from Whaley Bridge, tied the knot on March 29, 1958, and the couple say they have always done everything together “as they are a team”.

The couple, of Shallcross Mill Road, originally met at a dancing class in 1952 when June was 14 and Tony was 18. He said: “I knew I would like to go out with her.”

Tony, now 83, joined the signal platoon of the Cheshire Regiment and was posted to Egypt, where June’s brother was also stationed.

He said: “He had a picture of her and I cadged it and it sat on top of my radio while I was at work. That picture went everywhere with me and even when we were married I would take it out when I was long-distance driving and away from home.”

After Tony returned from Egypt in 1954 the couple grew close following the death of June’s father. She said: “When Tony first kissed me I couldn’t wait to see him again.”

The couple were married in Taxal Church and now have three daughters, all aged in their 50s. The pair are still active dancers and twice a year they holiday in Anglesea and meet up with friends.

June, 79, said: “I often wonder where the last 60 years have gone, it seems to have slipped by so fast.”

Tony, who has been involved with Whaley Bridge Carnival for 40 years, added: “We have made sure we do everything together, from dancing to going to hospital appointments - you have to be there for the other person.”