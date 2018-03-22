Welfare cheat who claimed over £8k was exposed by social media posts

A welfare cheat who was illegally claiming housing benefit and income support was caught after investigators produced social media evidence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 13 how Summer Ainsworth, 23, illegally claimed over £8,000 in benefits.

Sam Matkin, prosecuting, said: “This case is about Ainsworth claiming income support and housing benefit from the local authorities which she was not entitled to. She claimed on the grounds of being a lone parent.”

Mr Matkin added evidence became available that Ainsworth failed to declare a change in that she was living with a partner who was working. Ainsworth denied living with a partner but evidence was produced from social media, according to Mr Matkin, and she asked for the interview to be stopped.

Ainsworth pleaded guilty to failing to notify High Peak Borough Council that she was living with a partner while claiming housing benefit between May, 2015, and January, 2016. She also pleaded guilty to failing to notify the DWP that she was living with a partner while claiming income support between the same period.

Magistrates sentenced Ainsworth, of Queens Drive, Glossop, to a 12-month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work. She must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.