Welfare cheat illegally claimed over £4k after failing to declare a second job

A High Peak benefit cheat illegally claimed £4,119.10p in housing benefit after failing to declare she had a second job.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Louise Headley, 47, told High Peak Borough Council about her 16-hour job at Tesco but she failed to declare she had another job at the Conservative Club.

Headley pleaded guilty to two counts concerning two claims in February, 2014, and February, 2015, when she failed to mention she was working at the Conservative Club.

Robert Sowter, defending, said Headley had been in a troubled relationship, she was remorseful for her actions and intended to pay the money back.

Magistrates sentenced Headley, of Ashford Green, Glossop, to a 12-month conditional discharge. She must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.