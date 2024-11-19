Pavilion Gardens dressed for winter. Photo Louise EmmaPavilion Gardens dressed for winter. Photo Louise Emma
Pavilion Gardens dressed for winter. Photo Louise Emma

Your snow pictures from across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:06 GMT
The snow has arrived and made the High Peak look very magical.

We asked for your snow pictures this morning and it seems you are all out enjoying the wintery weather.

Thank you to everyone who has sent pictures in.

Winter Wonderland at The Crescent. Photo Vicky Preece

1. Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland at The Crescent. Photo Vicky Preece Photo: Photo Vicky Preece

Photo Sales
Lighting up the dawn. Photo Jon Hassall

2. Lighting up the dawn

Lighting up the dawn. Photo Jon Hassall Photo: Photo Jon Hassall

Photo Sales
Snow on the line. Photo Sarah Smith

3. Snow on the line

Snow on the line. Photo Sarah Smith Photo: Photo Sarah Smith

Photo Sales
Snow in Buxton. Photo Kate Elizabeth Tickle

4. Snow in Buxton

Snow in Buxton. Photo Kate Elizabeth Tickle Photo: Photo Kate Elizabeth Tickle

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice