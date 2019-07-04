Will this lovely summer weather last? Here's the latest information from the Met Office

We're currently enjoying very pleasant summer weather - but will it last?

Here's the latest information from the Met Office.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts.

Today

It will be a dry start with sunny spells and light winds. The sunshine will turn increasingly hazy during the afternoon as high cloud increases from the northwest but, despite this, it will feel very warm. Maximum temperature 25C.

Tonight

It will stay dry this evening and overnight, with long clear spells and light winds for much of the region. It will be a mild night. Minimum temperature 12C.

Friday

It will be dry and bright with occasional spells of sunshine and feel warm. It will be breezy over the western hills. Maximum temperature 25C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

It will start cloudy with patchy rain on Saturday and then it will turn dry, bright but cooler. It will be bright or sunny on Sunday with perhaps the odd shower. It will be cloudier with isolated showers on Monday.

The UK outlook for July 8 to July 17

This period will start with predominantly dry and warm weather in the south, but a slightly more changeable look further north, with occasional rain or showers and breezier conditions. By midweek, a slightly more unsettled spell of weather looks most likely, with sunny spells and showers. Some of these could be heavy and thundery, accompanied by stronger winds at times, especially in the south, compared to the start of the period. Temperatures will be on the warm side in central and southern parts, but closer to average further north. Towards mid-July, there is an emerging signal that high pressure will re-establish itself close to the southwest of the UK, bringing a return to fine, settled weather here, but further showers are likely in the north and northwest.

The UK outlook for July 18 to August 1

There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast through the second half of July, however it is most likely that high pressure will dominate at the start of this period, probably anchored to the west or southwest of the UK, meaning a good deal of fine and settled weather, and any rain most likely to be in the north and northwest. By the last week of July the high pressure may move away from the UK. If this occurs we are likely to have some spells of breezier, more changeable weather. Rainfall amounts are most likely to be near normal for the end of July, but with a risk of wetter conditions in the northwest.