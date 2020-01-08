Will Buxton see snow in January? Long-range weather forecast for start of the year

Buxton got its first taste of winter snow on election day last month. Can we expect more in January?

Here’s what’s in store, according to the Met Office.

At present, South Yorkshire is not likely to see any snow in the first month of the new decade. But that could change.

On the whole the UK will be clearer and brighter in the first part of the month, but there could be occasional heavy showers in the West and North.

Things are predicted to get worse in the second part of the month, however. Snow, if it comes, will be most likely over northern hills, but it could fall to lower levels at times in the North during colder interludes. Temperatures will tend to stay above average, though they could fluctuate.

The Met Office says it can’t accurately predict local weather beyond five days, so only offers a UK-wide ”general feel of the weather to a relatively high level of accuracy” beyond that time.

According to their website: “Small events currently over the Atlantic can have potentially significant impacts on our weather in the UK in several days' time.”

In December snow fell around Buxton, the hills of the Peak District and some parts of North East Derbyshire.

According to the Met Office, the UK gets on average 23.7 days of snowfall or sleet each year, with most of it falling on higher ground where temperatures are lower.