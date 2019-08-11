What the weather will be like today

Today it will be a little breezy, especially in the southeast, but otherwise a bright start with some sunshine.

Showers will be developing from late morning onwards, with these locally heavy and thundery. Winds easing from the south later. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight remaining showers will die out through the evening, leaving a dry night with clear spells. Cloud will push into the north later in the night, but staying dry. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

On Monday cloud in the north soon will soon clear, leaving a dry and bright start to the day with sunny spells. Showers will develop through the day, with perhaps an odd heavier one later. Maximum temperature 19 °C.