Thunderstorms set to strike Derbyshire as temperatures soar to shocking 34°C

Derbyshire is set to be hammered by thunderstorms over the next few days while temperatures saw to 34°C.

Thursday is set to be sweltering with temperatures not falling below 18°C.

Between 1pm to 8pm temperatures will be above 30°C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 3pm on Thursday to 2am on Friday.

The forecaster has said residents should be prepared for flooding and power cuts.

And, that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Early this morning the county was hit by thunderstorms and many residents were woken up.

With temperatures soaring during the day, the torrential downpours that followed brought welcome, if temporary relief from the muggy heat.

Temperatures are set to be cooler on Friday, but, not cold as temperatures will still be above 20°C.

