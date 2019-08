This is when downpours are expected in Whaley Bridge as Toddbrook Reservoir emergency enters fourth day

Here is when rain is expected to fall in Whaley Bridge for the next seven days as the Toddbrook Reservoir emergency enters its fourth day.

This information has been provided by the Met Office and could change.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the area has also been issued and comes into place at 12pm today.

Today (Sunday, August 4)

1pm- light rain

6pm- light rain shower

8pm- light rain

Monday (August 5)

2am- light rain shower

3am- light rain shower

4am- light rain

6am- light rain shower

7am- light rain shower

9am- light rain shower

11am- light rain shower

3pm- light rain shower

Tuesday (August 6)

10am- light rain shower

1pm- light rain shower

4pm- heavy rain shower

7pm- heavy rain shower

10pm- light rain shower

Wednesday (August 7)

4am- light rain shower

7am- light rain shower

10am- heavy rain shower

1pm- light rain shower

4pm- light rain shower

Thursday (August 8)

1pm- light rain shower

4pm- heavy rain shower

Friday (August 9)

1pm- light rain shower

4pm- light rain shower

7pm- heavy rain shower

10pm- ight rain shower

Saturday (August 10)

1am- heavy rain shower

4am- heavy rain shower

7am- light rain shower

10am- light rain shower

1pm- light rain shower

4pm- heavy rain shower

7pm- heavy rain shower

10pm- heavy rain shower

