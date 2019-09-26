This is what the weather in Derbyshire will be doing today

The Met Office say it will be a cloudy, windy day with a chance of showers.

Cloud will continue to build through the morning with occasional showers expected today Friday, September 27.

A Met Office spokesman said: "These will be heavy and blustery at times, particularly through the middle of the day but drier with brighter spells later.£"

Maximum temperature 18 °C.