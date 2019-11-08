These are the roads in Derbyshire which are closed due to flooding

Widespread flooding across Derbyshire has closed several roads and Derbyshire Police are warning motorists not to drive into floodwater.
The following roads are closed:
A617 Hornsbridge, Chesterfield; Holme Lane, South Wingfield; Station Road, Darley Bridge; Heage Lane, Etwall; Tom Lane, Duckmanton: Chatsworth Road, Rowsley; Spinkhill Road, Killamarsh; North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor; A57 Brookfield, Glossop; A6 Rowsley; Horsley Gate Lane, Shuttlewood; A6817 Hope / Hathersage Road; Grindleford Bridge.
