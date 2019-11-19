Temperatures plummet below freezing- watch the weather forecast

The region is waking up to a chilly start in today's weather forecast.

It will be cold to start today (Tuesday, November 19) with freezing fog patches and a widespread frost.

A yellow weather warning for fog that was sounded last night by the Met Office will remain in place until around 11am today.

READ MORE: MET OFFICE ISSUES EAST MIDLANDS WEATHER WARNING FOR FOG

The fog will be 'slow to clear', perhaps lasting through the day in places.

Otherwise chilly but with spells of sunshine, best of these in the east.

Brr!

The maximum temperature today will be 6 °C.

READ MORE: DERBYSHIRE BURGLARIES SPARK POLICE APPEAL