Temperatures could hit 38°C in the High Peak today

An amber weather warning is in force for the area for extreme heat as the UK experiences record breaking temperatures.

The hot weather is causing problems in a number of areas, including public transport with Northern rail advising passengers not to travel today.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures could reach up to 38C in the High Peak today

But things are set to cool down from tomorrow with temperatures expected to be around the 20°C mark for the next few days.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for the High Peak today according to the Met Office

10am – Sunny, 31°C

11am – Sunny, 33°C

12noon – Sunny, 34°C

1pm – Sunny, 36°C

2pm – Sunny, 38°C

3pm – Thunder shower, 33°C

4pm – Thunder shower, 31°C

5pm – Sunny intervals, 30°C

6pm – Cloudy, 30°C

7pm – Cloudy, 30°C

8pm – Cloudy, 27°C

9pm – Sunny intervals, 26°C

10pm – Partly cloudy, 24°C