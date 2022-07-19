Temperatures could hit 38°C in the High Peak today

Temperatures could reach as high as 38°C in the High Peak today, the Met Office is forecasting.

By Louise Cooper
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:08 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:08 am

An amber weather warning is in force for the area for extreme heat as the UK experiences record breaking temperatures.

The hot weather is causing problems in a number of areas, including public transport with Northern rail advising passengers not to travel today.

Read More

Read More
Peak District access land closed as risk of wildfire reaches ‘critical level’

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

Temperatures could reach up to 38C in the High Peak today

But things are set to cool down from tomorrow with temperatures expected to be around the 20°C mark for the next few days.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for the High Peak today according to the Met Office

10am – Sunny, 31°C

11am – Sunny, 33°C

12noon – Sunny, 34°C

1pm – Sunny, 36°C

2pm – Sunny, 38°C

3pm – Thunder shower, 33°C

4pm – Thunder shower, 31°C

5pm – Sunny intervals, 30°C

6pm – Cloudy, 30°C

7pm – Cloudy, 30°C

8pm – Cloudy, 27°C

9pm – Sunny intervals, 26°C

10pm – Partly cloudy, 24°C

11pm – Clear night, 22°C

High PeakMet Office