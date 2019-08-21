Sunshine and showers in store for East Midlands

Forecasters have predicted sunshine and showers across the East Midlands today.

This morning will be dry with sunny spells.

Higger Tor, Derbyshire by Instagram user @Leehowdle

However cloud will bubble up to give a few showers across the region in the afternoon, but these will die away by evening.

The maximum temperature today could reach 22 °C.

Tonight will be dry with some clear spells for many parts, but increasing cloud may bring a little rain to the north and west of the region later in the night.

Minimum temperature tonight could drop to 13 °C.